VISLINK, Fujitsu ink global partnership deal

Fujitsu Frontech North America has appointed VISLINK News and Entertainment to sell its new range of H.264 encoders and decoders. In addition, VISLINK will use the Fujitsu low-delay H.264 technology to provide 4:2:0 SD/HD H.264 upgrades for the Advent DVE5100 MPEG-2 exciter and IRD5100 in the second quarter of 2010.

In addition to MPEG-2 and H.264 HD/SD codecs, VISLINK’s DVE5100 and IRD5100 platforms support DVB-S/S2 and DVB-T/LMST modulation, integral HPA control over L-band, BISS 1/E encryption, ASI REMUX and ASI-over-IP input/output. Five audio channels are supported.