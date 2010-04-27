Vinten Radamec demos live, 3-D virtual environment

At the 2010 NAB Show, Vinten Radamec supplied encoded pan-and-tilt heads and pedestals for a series of virtual reality (VR) demonstrations on the show floor, including what the company claimed to be the first showing of the real-time integration of live, stereoscopic 3-D cameras as part of a virtual environment at the Brainstorm Multimedia booth.

Brainstorm was using a stereo 3-D camera system from Krono Mav supported by a Vinten Vector 950i pan-and-tilt head. The 950i provides a constant stream of positional information to Brainstorm’s eStudio real-time graphics engine, ensuring that physical and virtual elements remain in perfect synchronization. The NAB demonstration allowed visitors to see themselves in 3-D with graphic elements added around them.