Vinten offers new flexible tripod head

Camera support specialist Vinten has introduced the Vector 430, a new tripod head for applications that use both the compact box-style and large EFP barrel lenses.

This lightweight pan and tilt head incorporates the company’s Perfect Balance technology into a previously unattainable compact package. It also has an extremely large capacity range of 22lbs-94.8lbs, though it’s simple to rig and easy to transport.

The Vector 430’s controls have been ergonomically designed to ensure ease-of-use in any situation, whether in the studio or during an outside broadcast. The controls include a retractable counterbalance adjuster, backlit drag knobs and an illuminated LCD display for low-light situations.

The base of the Vector 430 includes an integral Quickfix groove for fast and secure attachment. All of these features, combined with a Quickfit wedge adaptor, make the Vector 430 a good choice for multicamera productions.