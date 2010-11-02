Vincent Sadusky elected new president of Open Mobile Video Coalition

Newly elected president of the Open Mobile Video Coalition, LIN Media President/CEO Vincent L. Sadusky, has succeeded ION Media Networks CEO Brandon Burgess, who headed the coalition since its inception in 2007. Burgess will continue to serve on the OMVC Executive Committee as immediate past president. Sadusky has led the development of digital broadcasting and mobile DTV in LIN’s 17 markets.

At the one-year anniversary of the mobile DTV standard, the OMVC also adopted a 2011 action plan emphasizing continued technical advancements in mobile DTV infrastructure as broadcasters continue to roll out plans for mobile DTV.

The OMVC board also endorsed the idea of using the ongoing Consumer Showcase of Mobile DTV in Washington, D.C., as a test-bed “in order to continue technical refinements in the mobile DTV product.” The Consumer Showcase features nine area TV stations that provide programming to groups of residents equipped with prototype mobile DTV devices, including Samsung Moment phones, Dell Inspiron Mini 10 netbooks and LG mobile DTV/DVD players.

Sadusky, who noted that there are currently more than 70 TV stations providing mobile DTV content, said that the OMVC's mission will expand “to include development of broadcaster best practices and guidelines resources for systems implementation, electronic service guides, system announcements, audience measurement and other technical details.”