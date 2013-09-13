Vimond Unveils OTT Stand-Alone Gear

BERGEN, NORWAY — Vimond Media Solutions announced a suite of new modular, stand-alone products based on the Vimond Platform for online TV deployment, offering a new way for broadcasters, content holders, and operators to access the capabilities of its online video platform. Instead of purchasing the entire Vimond platform, clients now have the option of buying only the components required to complete their service.



Vimond products include Vimond Cross Resume, which collects all end-user logins in a database, enabling end users to, among other things, pause a video on one device and continue playback from another; Vimond Device Control, a service that helps content providers comply with studio rights and enables end-users to view content across multiple screens; and Vimond Event Analyzer, turnkey indexing/chaptering technology that lets customers capture highlights in real time without stopping the video.



In addition to these products, Vimond will continue offering its end-to-end Vimond Platform and full support for those who want to replace or start an online offering.