Vimond Media Solutions unveils OTT video platform

Vimond Media Solutions debuted at the 2011 NAB Show the Vimond Video Platform, a comprehensive environment that enables broadcasters, distributors and media companies to create over-the-top (OTT) services.

The technology embodied in the Vimond Video Platform has been developed and proven in production for more than 10 years at TV 2 in Norway and at other Scandinavian broadcasters.

Now available for the first time to broadcasters, telcos, and media organizations, the platform provides an intuitive and mature environment for production staff to manage the distribution of online video content, a set of tools for managers to create commercially successful services and a stable, high-quality experience for viewers.

