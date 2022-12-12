Viewing for Telemundo’s Quarter-Final World Cup Coverage Up 54%

MIAMI—Telemundo continues to report hefty audience increases for its Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 with 4.9 million viewing the England vs. France Quarter-Final match. That was up 142% vs. 2018’s Quarter-Final match between England vs. Sweden (2.0 million) and up 115% compared to France vs. Uruguay (2.3 million).

The match ranked as 3rd most-streamed World Cup match ever regardless of language with a digital average minute audience (AMA) of 1.5 million, Telemundo said.

Morocco vs. Portugal’s Total Audience Delivery (TAD) was 3.5 million including a digital AMA of 1.2 million.

Day 1 of Quarter-Finals averaged a TAD of 3.9 million, up 46% vs. 2018’s day 1 (2.7 million).

Day 2 of the Quarter-Finals was the most-watched day of the tournament with the games averaging a total audience delivery (TAD) of 4.2 million, up 64% v. 2018’s Day 2 (2.6 million).

Overall, 2022’s Quarter-Finals round averaged a TAD of 4.0M, up 54% vs 2018’s Quarter-Final round (2.6M), Telemundo reported.