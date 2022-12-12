Viewing for Telemundo’s Quarter-Final World Cup Coverage Up 54%
2022’s Quarter-Finals round of U.S. Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and Peacock averaged 4.0M, up 54% vs 2018’s Quarter-Final round.
MIAMI—Telemundo continues to report hefty audience increases for its Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 with 4.9 million viewing the England vs. France Quarter-Final match. That was up 142% vs. 2018’s Quarter-Final match between England vs. Sweden (2.0 million) and up 115% compared to France vs. Uruguay (2.3 million).
The match ranked as 3rd most-streamed World Cup match ever regardless of language with a digital average minute audience (AMA) of 1.5 million, Telemundo said.
Morocco vs. Portugal’s Total Audience Delivery (TAD) was 3.5 million including a digital AMA of 1.2 million.
Day 1 of Quarter-Finals averaged a TAD of 3.9 million, up 46% vs. 2018’s day 1 (2.7 million).
Day 2 of the Quarter-Finals was the most-watched day of the tournament with the games averaging a total audience delivery (TAD) of 4.2 million, up 64% v. 2018’s Day 2 (2.6 million).
Overall, 2022’s Quarter-Finals round averaged a TAD of 4.0M, up 54% vs 2018’s Quarter-Final round (2.6M), Telemundo reported.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.