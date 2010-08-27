ViewCast ships VMp Portal and Live modules

ViewCast is now shipping its VMp Portal and Live software modules, both part of the ViewCast Media Platform for managing digital content.

VMp Portal can be implemented independently, or in conjunction with the VMp Live module as a unified framework for managing digital media content throughout its life cycle—from live ingest, to archiving, search and asset sharing, including distribution and publishing.

VMp Portal allows users to collect, share, view and distribute digital media content easily throughout the enterprise. They can upload, tag, manage, search, share and view audio, video, images and multimedia content using a YouTube-style user interface. Content can be published or syndicated to other systems as well as corporate web sites.

VMp Live uses a Web-based calendar to schedule, capture and manage live events for delivery to laptops, cell phones and mobile devices. Users can remotely control any number of Niagara video appliances while centralizing and automating basic tasks such as start/stop encoding and encoder resource management.

Supporting online video publishing, live video streaming, video on-demand and digital asset management, VMp enables users to streamline and automate complex video production processes, enhance collaboration and maximize efficiencies across the enterprise.