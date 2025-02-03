VidTrans 2025 to Focus on Security, Dynamic Media Production

BOTHELL, Wash.—Video Services Forum (VSF) today announced that the VidTrans 2025 conference and exposition will take place Feb. 25-27 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, Calif. The 2025 event will address security in media production, evolving live media cloud connectivity, IPMX, and other cutting-edge technologies. On Feb. 24, the day prior to the conference and exhibition, VSF will offer an additional two-hour Precision Time Protocol (PTP) Training Workshop and a half-day NMOS User Workshop presented by the Advanced Media Workflow Association (www.amwa.tv).

“VidTrans 2025 will feature expert presentations on timely technical topics, with an emphasis on the security for live events and dynamic facilities for live workflows,” said Michael Bany, vice president of broadcast technology at Fox Corporation. “Security and adapting to changing requirements of live workflows are keys to our business. This year’s program addresses these critical topics and other challenges and opportunities across media production and transport. We’ve also got two exciting new workshops ahead of the event that give attendees the chance to learn more about key protocols supporting modern media workflows.”

In addition to security in media production, key topics at VidTrans 2025 will include:

Evolving Live Sports Transport

Application Security

Proactive Monitoring and Service Assurance

Dynamic Media Facilities

Securing Live Production Environments in the Cloud

Something new for 2025, the event will offer breakfast roundtables, hosted by industry experts, on Feb. 26. There will also be welcome receptions on both Feb. 25 and 26 at 6 p.m., free and open to the public, with registration.

Slated for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, the introduction to Precision Time Protocol (PTP) Workshop will answer common questions in implementing and optimizing PTP. Created for facility engineers, system integrators, and end users, the workshop will start with an introduction to the basics of PTP, demonstrate how it is used to synchronize multiple SMPTE ST 2110 essence streams, and describe implementation strategies within a facility. Attendees will come away with a basic understanding of how to set up and troubleshoot PTP for the synchronization of media essence flows at a production facility.

Running from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, the NMOS User Workshop will explore the practical implementation of NMOS technologies. This workshop is aimed at technical staff of end users such as broadcasters and system Integrators who deal with control protocols. It will showcase the fundamental principles of NMOS for technical-savvy and non-initiated attendees, and will give them the tools needed to understand it. The trainers will lead the participants step by step, from bootstrapping to connection management, showing them how to use off-the-shelf tools to understand how the protocols work. Attendees are welcome to bring their own laptop along and experience the NMOS-based network hands-on.

Registration for VidTrans 2025 and the pre-conference workshops is open now.