VidOvation Lands Miller as VP of Sales and New Headquarters

LAKE FOREST, CALIF.—Tom Miller is the latest addition to the VidOvation staff as the company has announced his hire as the new vice president of sales and marketing. In addition, the company has found a new home, moving to a larger facility in Lake Forest, Calif.

Tom Miller

Miller, who will be based in New York, will look to expand VidOvation’s market share in North America. His previous experience includes time as the director of sales for Siemens Convergence Creators, as well as stops at Front Porch Digital, NeuLion, Civolution, Thomson, and Tandberg. Miller will report to Jim Jachetta, VidOvation’s executive vice president and chief technology officer.

Miller will be on hand at the 2017 NAB Show at the VidOvation booth, C6646.