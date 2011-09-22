Vidovation demos portable wireless network video recorder

VidOvation has announced the HauteSHOT microNVR, a video recorder and a wireless IP router combined in one compact, lightweight case.

It functions as a wireless router for 802.11b/g/n; a video push/pull server; a web cam server; a system health monitor and is a fully functioning computer running an embedded OS. It supports mega-pixel IP or USB attached cameras. It also supports 3G (EVDO, HSPA, EDGE) and 4G (WiMAX and LTE) with optional USB modems.

The microNVR is ideal for many applications combining on-site edge recording with live wireless relay such as in-vehicle video monitoring, light pole mounted video monitoring, solar powered remote video monitoring stations, camera back video recording and relay, and a pocket-carried video recorder.

It is also a flexible platform for wireless video surveillance. The embedded operating system lets the user add their own applications to configure the needed system.

It features the HauteRouterOS routing system combined with a MS Windows based NVR, and is available with either 120GB of shock and vibration resistant solid state storage or 500GB hybrid SSD/SATA storage. Video can be captured from up to eight cameras via any combination of USB, Ethernet or wireless connections.

As an all-in-one product, the microNVR also reduces interoperability issues, reduces cabling complexity and saves time on configurations. The microNVR was tested with a variety of cameras, VMS solutions and related software.