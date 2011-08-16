Videssence ExceLED 225 ‘Nine Light’ delivers adjustable beam spread

The new Videssence ExceLED 225 “Nine Light” is a powerful 225W LED unit with adjustable beam spread providing an alternative to high wattage “nine lights.”

Sized at 24.47in x 21.88in x 4.65in, this new LED fixture provides the long throw and high light levels required for film and video in large production studios and similar applications.

The ExceLED 225 “Nine Light” in spot mode with daylight LEDs provides more than 200 footcandles at 50ft. This efficient fixture is an energy saver compared to many quartz nine lights using 5850 watts to produce almost half the light at the same distance.

The ExceLED 225 “Nine Light” provides a concentrated beam of light with even coverage of consistent 3200K light (5600K optional).