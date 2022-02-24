VideoAmp Licenses Comcast Viewing Data for Its Measurement Offering

NEW YORK—Comcast Advertising and the media measurement company VideoAmp have announced that VideoAmp will license and incorporate aggregated viewership data from the Comcast footprint into its cross-platform measurement offering. which deduplicates and measures viewing across set-top box (STB) and smart TVs.

The deal to add the Comcast viewing data is part of both companies' efforts to improve audience-based measurement in the TV and premium video sector.

VideoAmp’s increased coverage across Comcast’s representative footprint will bring more stability and reliability to its local, national and cross-platform audience ratings and impression measurement, helping buyers and sellers transact more confidently, the companies said.

“We are thrilled to work with Comcast as a way to advance national and local media currency solutions,” said VideoAmp founder and CEO Ross McCray. “This furthers our mission of providing a new, software-based media currency that creates higher return on ad spending for advertisers and additional revenue for publishers,”

Over the past year, VideoAmp has worked alongside media sellers like ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia on alternate media currency testing as well as engaging in pilots with five major holding companies.

“We’re very excited to support VideoAmp as they pioneer the next chapter of cross-platform audience measurement,” said Comcast Advertising president Marcien Jenckes. “This announcement marks a significant milestone in our journey to spur measurement innovation. Our ecosystem is stronger when brands and media owners can transact on multiple currencies and when such currencies exist for cross-platform measurement,”