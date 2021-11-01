ANA Plans Pilot Measurement Test with VideoAmp

NEW YORK—The ANA has announced that it will conduct a pilot test with software and data company VideoAmp as the next step in the trade association’s continuing effort to develop a privacy-preserving cross-media measurement {CMM) solution for the industry.

“The goal of the VideoAmp component pilot is to quantitatively assess the cross-screen reach and frequency of advertising campaigns using different approaches to the [virtual ID] VID model and examine which derive higher accuracy for TV reach and frequency curves,” said Nathalie Bordes, executive vice president of measurement for marketers at the ANA. “This partnership represents an important milestone in the development of the cross-media measurement solution.”

Bordes added that ANA expects to be in the market with an end-to-end CMM pilot late in the second quarter of 2022.

The move is part of ANA’s Cross-Media Measurement (CMM) initiative which is designed to improve advertiser decision-making. The effort is a strategic priority for the group.

The VideoAmp pilot is focused on testing the use of Virtual ID (VID) for U.S. television. The overall goal is to test and learn more about the VID process to produce cross-media reach and frequency metrics for an advertising campaign. VideoAmp’s component pilot will test and evaluate approaches to the VID model and compare the results produced by the different methodologies.

“Cross-platform reach and frequency measurement is a top priority for marketers, but the methodology employed must give fair credit to TV, walled-garden, and other digitally-delivered ads,” said Jonathan Steuer, executive vice president of TV strategy and currency at VideoAmp. "VideoAmp is excited to work with the ANA to help develop such an approach by combining our video measurement expertise with our unique contributions to the VID codebase."

The ANA’s pilot test with VideoAmp is part of a series of component pilot tests the ANA is conducting with multiple partners to gain insight into measurement component methodologies through research and experimentation, the trade group said.

Each of the component pilots will provide essential details and information regarding the infrastructure needed to develop and implement an integrated pilot. The most recent such pilot was a partnership with Comscore announced in June. Future component pilot tests for the CMM initiative include contextual content value testing and assessment of quality dimensions of impressions.