Victor Abramson Joins ABS



SEATAC, WASH.: Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions hired Victor Abramson to serve as national sales manager for CATV solutions, effective April 16. He will be based out of the ABS office in Portland, Ore.



Abramson has worked in cable television sales for more than a decade. Most recently, he served as a regional sales manager for Satellite Engineering Group, a division of TVC Communications, where he established a new regional sales office, led sales efforts for audio and video test equipment, and initiated a national installation, integration, and certification program for cable and broadcast customers. He also worked as a senior account manager for Mega Hertz, LLC, focusing on complex networking, video, and transport solutions for cable operators and independent regional telecommunications companies.



