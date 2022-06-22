Viasat Launches its Fastest Satellite Internet Service

CARLSBAD, Calif.—Competition in the broadband internet access market continues to heat up with Viasat announcing new satellite internet service plans with speeds up to 150 Mbps.

Viasat's New Choice home internet plans, which offer speeds up to 25 Mbps and 150 Mbps, launched on June 22 in select areas with plans to roll them out nationally.

The higher speeds and new plans would make it easier for consumers in rural areas to access 4K streaming video and other services that were difficult to use on slower internet access services.

Looking forward, Viasat reported that the Company's next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, is expected to be capable of delivering even greater bandwidth capabilities that will result in more speed, data and streaming options.

Steven Mesnick, general manager of U.S. broadband at Viasat, noted that "with the launch of these New Choice home internet plans, we are introducing a new satellite internet experience to help meet the evolving needs of residential consumers. By optimizing our satellite network, we expect to deliver more data at faster speeds, more consistently. These speeds will enable us to provide the experience that our customers desire. Our new service plans demonstrate a technological achievement that we are proud of: delivering 100 times the speed compared to the first service plans we offered when we entered the residential internet market ten years ago with the launch of ViaSat-1. We are committed to innovation so that our customers can do more, faster."

Additional features of the plans include:

4K streaming support

Double download speeds in select areas

Unlimited Standard Data

Best value in the satellite market

Pricing starting at $49.99/month