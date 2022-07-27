Viasat Expands Satellite Internet Sub Base in Brazil

SAO PAULO—Viasat has announced that it is now providing high-speed satellite internet services to 50,000 sites in Brazil.

The company, which began operating in Brazil in 2018, also reported that it was the first internet service provider (ISP) to offer residential connectivity in 100% of the country and that it aims to play in reducing Brazil’s digital divide.

In partnership with Telebras, through the SGDC-1 satellite Viasat has connected government agencies and millions of students through the Wi-Fi Brasil program resulting in more than 20,000 internet access points, including 10,000 points located in rural and indigenous schools, health posts, public service facilities, non-profit organizations and more.

As a result, more than five million students who previously lacked internet in these rural schools and indigenous communities now have online access. Together, Viasat, Telebras and the Wi-Fi Brasil program have boosted the social and digital inclusion of more than nine million Brazilians through internet access points installed in 3,055 cities, Viasat said.

"Surpassing 50,000 sites since becoming Brazil's first and only nationwide residential internet service provider 18 months ago is a testament of our growth in the Brazilian market,” said Leandro Gaunszer, managing director of Viasat Brazil. “To further drive our commitment across Brazil, we are also introducing a localized Viasat brand that includes more vibrant colors which reflects the essence of Brazilian culture. These achievements combined with our collaboration with Telebras and the Wi-Fi Brasil program demonstrate our investment across Brazil to help reduce the country's digital gap and create economic opportunities by providing many Brazilians with the ability to use the internet, many for the first time,"

The company also reported some data on its internet services in Brazil.

While Viasat's customers are located throughout the country, 33% of its customers are in the Northeast, followed by 25% in the North and 21% in the Southeast.

In terms of consumption habits, 27% of Viasat customers are using its satellite internet service to access and send messages on social networks such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Tik Tok, followed by 21% of customers using the service to access video and streaming services including YouTube and Netflix. Finally, 16% of customers use Viasat's service for browsing.