ViaSat Exede Newsgathering offers news crews alternative HD field contribution

ViaSat has introduced Exede Newsgathering, a service based on a new satellite system created by the company, to provide broadcasters with a new way to capture, edit and deliver full HD stories from the field.

Terminals can either be vehicle-mounted or transported in a luggage-sized carrying case. The service is available in the United States on a select basis with general availability by the end of this year.

Teams can capture breaking news and build stories in metropolitan areas, at remote sites or even in the event of a natural disaster when there is no electricity, cell connections or vehicle access.

Exede Newsgathering provides for: