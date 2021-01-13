ViacomCBS, Sinclair Renew Affiliation Agreements

NEW YORK & BALTIMORE—ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group have come to terms on a new multi-year agreement for 13 CBS network affiliates owned by Sinclair. These stations reach more than 6 million TV households, per the announcement.

The stations covered by this new agreement include:

WRGB, Albany, N.Y.

KBAK, Bakersfield, Calif.

KFDM, Beaumont, Texas

KBOI, Boise, Idaho

WKRC, Cincinnati

KDBC, El Paso, Texas

KVAL, Eugene, Ore.

WWMT, Grand Rapid, Mich

WHP, Harrisburg, Pa.

KTVL, Medford, Ore.

KPTH, Sioux City, Iowa

WPEC, West Palm Beach, Fla.

KIMA, Yakima, Wash.

In addition to remaining available through traditional TV, all of these stations will be locally available to subscribers of the CBS All Access digital subscription streaming service.

In total, Sinclair owns CBS affiliate stations in 23 markets, which represents 8% of the U.S. and about 10 million households, per ViacomCBS.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Sinclair that covers several early renewals,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “We look forward to providing our best-in-class news, sports and entertainment programming to millions of households in Sinclair markets through our valued and long-standing partnership.”

“We are happy to have reached agreement to continue to offer our viewers CBS content, including primetime and sports programming, which complements our stations’ valuable local news and syndicated content,” said Barry Faber, president, Distribution & Network Relations for Sinclair. “The renewal is testament to the symbolic relationship between a network and its affiliates.