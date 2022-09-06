Viaccess-Orca, Ateme Launch ‘Personal Live Channels’ Service

PARIS—Viaccess-Orca a provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, and Ateme, a developer of video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions have teamed up to launch “Personal Live Channels,” a new service that simplifies the creation of VOD-to-live and personalized live channels with targeted ads. It analyzes usage data, viewing preferences, and subscriber consumption patterns, services to help content owners, broadcasters, and service providers boost viewer engagement, reduce churn, and increase monetization, the companies said.

"We're thrilled to team up with Viaccess-Orca and redefine the linear TV experience," said Ahmed Swidan, Director of Personalized TV at Ateme. "One of the greatest challenges for viewers today is finding what to watch. With this new service, we're enabling viewers to discover the most relevant content in a live watch mode, keeping them watching longer and increasing monetization opportunities for our customers. Viewers can sit back, relax, and enjoy several 'For You' live channels with their favorite shows back to back. No doubt these personal channels will increase loyalty to the service."

The Personal Live Channels service is powered by Ateme's NEA solutions for streaming, including server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology integrated with VO's AI-based content discovery and Targeted TV Advertising solution. The Ateme NEA range includes a cloud-native, containerized solution that allows service and content providers to originate live channels from VOD and catch-up archives. All VOD-to-live channels, personal and non-personal, are monetization-ready by combining VO's Targeted Advertising solution with Ateme's SSAI technology, enabling accurate and seamless delivery of targeted ads within the VOD-to-live channels.

VO's content discovery solution enables service providers to gain deeper insights into viewers' behavior and preferences, enabling them to go beyond routine content recommendations, according to the company. VO's solution is driven by AI analytics, allowing service providers to accurately segment audiences and fully monetize first-party usage data. Using the VOD-to-live service, service providers can deliver custom-made channels based on viewers' moods or true personal channels based on viewers' usage data, simulating the effortless lean-back approach of linear TV.

"The Personal Live Channel service is an innovative step forward for video delivery," said Dror Mangel, Director of Data-Driven Product Management, Viaccess-Orca. "Collaborating with Ateme, we have solved viewers' paradox of having too many content choices. And we have offered service providers and content owners many more opportunities to display ads, giving them higher revenue potential."

Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate the Personal Live Channels service at IBC2022, Sept. 9-12 at stand 1.A51 and Ateme will showcase the service in stand 1.D71.