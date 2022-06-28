Vewd Integrates Vewd for Automotive With Renesas Chipsets

OSLO, Norway—OTT software tech provider Vewd has announced that its Vewd for Automotive white-labeled, cloud-managed content aggregation and monetization solution has been integrated with Renesas' R-Car H3e and R-Car M3e system on chips (SoCs).

Vewd reported that integrating these products accelerates time to market for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system developers, allowing automotive OEMs and tier-1 vendors to deliver richer in-car streaming experiences.

"We're excited to collaborate with Vewd on making in-car streaming entertainment more easily accessible,” said Yusuke Kawasaki, director of the Easy-to-Start department, automotive digital products marketing division at Renesas. “Combining our R-Car SoCs with Vewd for Automotive reduces product development time, speeds up time to market for our customers, and provides intuitive and better driving experiences for end users.”

Available for both Android and Linux-based IVI systems, Vewd for Automotive is a content aggregation and monetization solution that helps OEMs to manage their content rights based on geography, brand, model, and user profile.

Vewd for Automotive is configurable in the cloud and manages the whole media pipeline, simplifying rights acquisition from the different actors in the content supply chain. It also simplifies the management of all content sources in the vehicle's user experience (UX) and facilitates access to different types of content (i.e., video on demand, linear TV, games, apps, and more), the company said.

In addition, Vewd APIs enable deep linking and app integration into the OEM UX/UI. To speed up development, the solution features touch-enabled reference UX components that show how the APIs and cloud tools can be used. Through pre-packaged content licensing and rights management, Vewd for Automotive enables manufacturers to rapidly deploy and monetize linear TV, VOD, and premium OTT services, globally, the company explained.

"Acquiring content rights, getting app certifications, and building the global infrastructure for streaming services can be complex and time-consuming," said Vincent Duval, head of automotive business development at Vewd. "Teaming up with Renesas enables a faster, simpler rollout of in-vehicle infotainment equipment. We're thrilled to add Renesas to our growing automotive partner ecosystem and help our customers address the consumer expectation for state-of-the-art in-car streaming."

Taking advantage of Vewd's platform-agnostic architecture, Vewd for Automotive has been integrated with Renesas' R-Car H3e and M3e SoCs to support in-car streaming from both in-vehicle and external sources.

Renesas' R-Car SoCs ensure that map information, images, and video are imported smoothly from users' preferred devices — including smartphones and connected applications — to the large display. They also enable functions such as display touch controls, voice recognition via the microphone input, and audio output to multiple speakers. In addition, the R-Car SoCs' sophisticated, built-in security functions enable secure OTA software updates and provide advanced connected services powered by the R-Car SoCs' outstanding computing performance.