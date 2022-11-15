Veset Announces Support for AWS Cloud Digital Interface

LONDON—Veset has announced that its cloud playout solutions will provide support for the AWS Cloud Digital Interface (AWS CDI).

The move to support AWS CDI will enable users of Veset’s playout solutions to distribute high quality uncompressed linear video content, drastically reducing latency, and improving the user experience for viewers, Veset said.

“As the demand for high quality content shows no sign of slowing down, broadcasters are continually looking for ways to reliably transport live videos between applications, without compromising on quality,” explained David Thompson, chief product officer, Veset. “By supporting AWS CDI, Veset customers can use much higher quality uncompressed video on their linear channel with Veset's playout solutions.”

AWS Cloud Digital Interface (AWS CDI) is a network technology that allows users to transport high-quality uncompressed video inside the AWS Cloud, with high reliability and network latency as low as 8 milliseconds. Video providers can use AWS CDI to build live video workflows that connect select AWS Media Services, products from AWS Partners, and offerings from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

With AWS CDI, users can build similar workloads across compute instances and services in the AWS Cloud by providing a reliable, high-performance, and interoperable way of transporting uncompressed video, the companies reported.