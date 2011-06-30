Verizon invests in Nomad Innovations wireless newsgathering solution
Nomad Innovation announced June 22 Verizon Investments’ participation in its company’s most recent financing round. The investment was arranged through Verizon Communications’ Verizon Ventures group.
The investment facilitates the certification, production and sales of additional versions of Nomad Innovations’ LiveEdge, a wireless newsgathering technology using Verizon’s 4G LTE network for live broadcast of news and event coverage.
