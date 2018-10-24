Verimatrix Adds TV Everywhere to its Portfolio

SAN DIEGO–Verimatrix, a specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services, has acquired the Akamai Identity Services IP from streaming giant Akamai. The acquisition adds TV Everywhere authentication service capabilities to Verimatrix’s security portfolio.

“This acquisition fits perfectly with our roadmap to streamline content workflows via cloud-based technologies to connect global consumers with great content,” said Mike Kleiman, COO, Verimatrix. “We are able to extend the value of these global identity services under our solution umbrella and provide a more flexible, yet standards-based alternative that will improve the experience for consumers and open new markets for content providers and programmers.”

TV Everywhere allows pay-TV subscribers to authenticate their ability to stream subscription content on multiple devices.

AIS provides a common framework for implementing and scaling TVE services for multichannel video operators. Verimatrix says it will offer the enhanced and rebranded authentication services as an integrated component of the Verimatrix Content Authority System (VCAS) and Viewthority, the newly launched connected content distribution platform, as well as a standalone solution in order to best match content providers’ needs.

“As a long-standing partner, we know that Verimatrix will be able to enrich the AIS core technology and help content providers take TV Everywhere to the next level,” said Campbell Foster, Vice President of Media Industry and Product Marketing, Akamai. “This is a natural extension to Verimatrix’s value proposition of securing and enhancing revenue by supporting new ways to monetize content.”