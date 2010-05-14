VeriCorder releases professional editing app for the iPhone

VeriCorder Technology has released what it calls “the world’s most advanced video editor” for Apple’s iPhone 3GS. Named “1stVideo Net,” the free app is designed for television broadcasters, Web media companies and newspapers as part of the company’s subscription media integration management system.

The app allows users to create professional quality news items, movies or podcasts with multitrack audio on the iPhone. It integrates into newsroom control systems, podcasting servers, IPTV players and other back-end systems. There is also support for newsroom systems like ENPS, Octopus, Avid and many others.

The app can record with the iPhone’s onboard camera or import video into the camera roll. It can monitor audio as it happens. The nondestructive editor can cut, copy, paste, split and follow other editing commands. The device has fast, bidirectional scrubbing and multitrack audio editing with mixing and volume curves. It includes a script writing utility that integrates with newsroom systems.

The app exports full rendered H.264 video files at 640x480 (480p) resolution. Files are sent either by FTP or e-mail over WiFi or cellular networks. Sound can be edited and sent separately as .wav files in CD quality mono at 44.1kHz.

VeriCorder also makes a consumer version of the editing software. It comes without the back-end system. Also for the iPhone is VC Audio Pro, a professional quality recorder and sound editor, plus ShowCase, which has the same editing power of VC Audio Pro, but adds the ability to create audio slideshows.