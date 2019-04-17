Verance Aspect Watermark Enters New Markets

SAN DIEGO—As part of relationships with News-Press & Gazette Broadcasting, the National Association of Broadcasters and Pearl TV, broadcasters in Santa Barbara, Calif., Cleveland and Phoenix are deploying the Verance Aspect watermark, per Verance Corporation.

The Verance Aspect is designed to give broadcasters two-way connections, census-like audience measurement and household-level addressability, allowing for greater interactivity and personalization. Verance states that Aspect enables these capabilities to reach 100 percent of TVs across all distribution paths, including ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0.

News-Press & Gazette’s KSBB-TV in Santa Barbara included Aspect in February 2019 within the NAB-led ATSC 3.0 interoperability test at the station. Based on the successful embedding and detection of Aspect within the test, the watermark will continue to be embedded by KSBB moving forward.

In Cleveland, the Tribune Media-owned WJW is incorporating the Aspect watermark in an ATSC 3.0 test led by the NAB and Consumer Technology Association. This test is to establish proof of concept for various ATSC 3.0 elements and act as an incubator for new products and services based on the Next Gen TV standard.

In addition, Pearl TV’s Phoenix Model Market testing ATSC 3.0 has embedded Aspect as part of the development of basic TV service, automotive use cases and ongoing consumer testing.

“The rapid increase in Aspect deployment across the country is a clear indicator that broadcasters are eager to level the playing field with digital platforms,” said Nil Shah, Verance’s chief executive officer.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.