Vegas Creative Software Launches Vegas Pro 22

MADISON, Wisc.— Vegas Creative Software has announced a major new upgrade to its flagship Vegas Pro video/audio editing, color grading, effects, and cloud-integrated content management and acquisition tools, Vegas Pro 22.

Vegas Pro 22 introduces several carefully chosen AI features designed to handle labor-intensive tasks and free users to fully express their creativity, giving "AI" a new meaning: Assistance with Intention.

In the new version, Vegas Creative Software said that it has taken a measured and intentional approach to integrating AI capabilities into its workflow. This ensures that all AI features are designed to assist artists and content creators and to ease tedium in their workflows while providing them complete control and creative freedom in their work. Vegas Creative Software calls this approach Assistance with Intention.

Vegas Pro 22 also introduces a number of new features and capabilities that bring sophisticated video and audio editing tools to creators of all skill levels. Key new features introduced in Vegas Pro 22 include:

AI Text-Based Editing: Users can create a transcript and edit it—for example, delete a section of text or cut and paste text—and Vegas Pro automatically edits the project timeline to match those edits. This workflow can greatly speed up the editing process for dialogue-based projects, such as interviews.

AI Dehaze: This plug-in analyzes video for hazy elements, such as smoke, fog and smog and removes those elements in order to create a more crisp, clearer image. .

AI Sharpen: The AI Sharpen tool analyzes the edges of objects in a video and enhances them to give the image a crisper, clearer look.

AI Smoothen: This feature automatically softens small details in a video while preserving sharp edges. This can result in a cleaner, more stylized look where fine details are smoothed out, but edges remain clear. Users can choose to give their video a subtly softer appearance or increase the range to create more of a special effect.

AI Auto Reframe: Automatically reframes video when the delivery size of the final render does not match the original aspect ratio. For example, if a standard widescreen video needs to be delivered in a square format for Instagram or other channels, this tool shifts focus to the most important object in the video and keeps it centered in the new frame size while it crops other material out.

Multicam Audio Sync: Synchronizing multicam events in Vegas Pro based on the audio from the clips the events hold has never been this accurate. In Vegas Pro 22, users can now select multiple events and quickly synchronize them with options optimized for the type of audio contained in the clips.

Beat Detection: Beat Detection analyzes an audio file (or audio in a video file) and identifies unusual energy in the low-mid and low-end of the audio frequency range. This type of energy often corresponds to a significant “hit point” in the video where an edit might make sense. Embedded markers serve as snap objects for easy identification and editing in sync with these hit points.

Tempo Detection: The Tempo Detection tool analyzes a piece of music (or the music in a video file) to determine the tempo of the piece and automatically sets the project properties to match the detected tempo. Users can easily set the timeline ruler to measures and beats and use the grid as orientation and snap points for seamless edits in time with the music.

Set Project Tempo: These new menu options make it easy to set the project’s tempo. Users can easily open the project audio properties and enter the desired tempo. The timeline ruler set to Measures and Beats accurately reflects the tempo, and users can edit precisely on measures and beats of the music.

Timeline Selection Improvements: Timeline selection techniques have been refined to make selecting events even easier. An intuitive left-click on an empty timeline space now enables users to start a selection rectangle and select desired events.

New Welcome Screen: Through the Welcome Screen, users have quick access to new-project setup, previous projects, and materials to help them get the most out of Vegas Pro as quickly as possible.

Explorer Window Redesign: The Explorer window has been reimagined and newly designed to provide a more efficient user experience. It’s now easier to navigate to your media files, preview them, and organize your view as well as to access media details.

Vegas Pro 22 is available in two options.

Vegas Pro Ideally suited for pros, content creators, aspiring editors, novices and even consumer/enthusiasts who want the pure Vegas editing experience, Vegas Pro includes: Vegas Pro 22; 10GB of cloud storage (20GB available with subscription plan); Cloud-based Text-to-Speech and Speech-to-Text capabilities; Vegas Content: 300 royalty-free HD video and/or audio clip downloads (600 royalty-free HD video and/or audio clip downloads with subscription plan).

Regular Pricing is $19.99 USD/mo (monthly payments); $95.88 USD/year (one-time payment per year); $199.00 USD for a new perpetual license.

Vegas Pro Suite is designed for aspiring and professional content creators like filmmakers, social media influencers, YouTubers, and others, Vegas Pro Suite includes: Vegas Pro 22; Mocha Vegas; SOUND FORGE Pro; ACID Pro; 50GB of cloud storage (100GB available with subscription plan); Vegas Content: 500 royalty-free HD and 4K video and/or audio clip downloads (unlimited royalty-free HD and 4K video and/or audio clip downloads with subscription plan); Speech-to-Text and cloud-based Text-to-Speech capabilities.

Regular Pricing is $24.99 USD/mo (monthly payments); $119.88 USD/year (one-time payment per year); $249.00 USD for a new perpetual license.

For a complete list of new features or to purchase Vegas Pro 22, please visit here .