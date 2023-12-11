Veeps Launches Live-Concert Streaming App on Samsung Smart TVs

Live and on demand music provider Veeps has announced the launch of its first Smart TV app on Samsung TVs.

As part of the launch, Veeps said that it will also be offering free access to The Smashing Pumpkins 30th Anniversary of Siamese Dream show for those who download the Veeps app from their Samsung Smart TVs.

“Veeps was built to give fans more access to the magic of live shows. The dream is to be able to watch concerts and live performances in the same way fans get their sports, TV shows, and movies on a daily basis,” said Joel Madden, Veeps co-founder and CEO. “With the Veeps app now available on Samsung Smart TVs, the dream is a reality — fans have more access than ever!”

Currently, Veeps provides millions of viewers around the world the ability to experience content from 2,000+ performers, enabling artists to reach fans in over 180 countries. Veeps is a Live Nation-affiliated company.

The launch of the Veeps app on Samsung Smart TVs coincides with the company’s rebrand and the introduction of Veeps All Access which launched on October 3rd.

Veeps All Access is a subscription offering providing fans unlimited access to an extensive library of exclusive live concerts, original music-related content, music films, merch drops and more, for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120.

“Launching our first app on Samsung Smart TVs marks a significant milestone in our mission to connect with audiences across the globe. Our goal is to seamlessly integrate the experience of streaming live concerts into the fabric of our daily lives, becoming a natural choice of daily entertainment for music lovers everywhere,” added Kyle Heller, co-founder and chief product officer, Veeps. “Samsung is known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to enhancing the home entertainment experience. This partnership further solidifies our dedication to creating unforgettable moments and unparalleled experiences no matter where you are.”

The Veeps app is available for download on compatible Samsung Smart TVs starting on Dec. 11. Users can also access The Smashing Pumpkins 30th Anniversary of Siamese Dream show by redeeming a free ticket in the app before December 31, 2023.