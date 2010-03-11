VCI Will Build a House at NAB

SPRINGFIELD, MASS.:VCI Solutions will sponsor a house frame-up during the NAB Show in Las Vegas in April. The traffic software specialist, in partnership with the NAB and Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas will support “The Build 2010 House Project,” which launches Sunday, April 11. The framing work will begin in the silver lot, directly outside of the main entrance to the Las Vegas Convention Center.



“Volunteers will continue to build through Wednesday, April 14th, when a joint ribbon cutting ceremony with the three organizations and the designated family takes place,” VCI said. “The standard-sized Habitat for Humanity house will be moved after the show to a pre-poured foundation so that it can be finished out and sold to a working family that will reside in the home.”



NAB 2010 runs April 10-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

