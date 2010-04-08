VCI Solutions Seeks Volunteers to Build a House at NAB

LAS VEGAS: VCI Solutions is seeking volunteer and materials support for its upcoming house-building project to commence at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. The Springfield, Mass., traffic software vendor previously announced its intention to work with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity to frame up a house in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 11 through the 14th.



“Volunteers and donations are needed to complete the house for a family in the Las Vegas area,” VCI said. “Show attendees and vendors alike are all encouraged to participate in the building and donating to the project.”



Several two-hour time slots remain available on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The time slots with the most need of volunteers are in the afternoon on each day, VCI said.



Donations are also sought. All donations will go into a restricted account that can only be used for the NAB-related project. Contributions can be made in any amount, e.g., $10 buys a box of nails; $35, a light fixture. All donations are tax deductible and can be made at http://vcisolutions.com/build2010.



“We want to thank all of the people and companies that have come together on this project and have already donated time, money, and resources,” said VCI spokeswoman Deanna Kennedy. “We’re looking forward to a successful project that helps a worthy family live their dream.”



Those attending the NAB Show can find the project in the silver parking lot of the Convention Center. People of all skill levels are sought. The show begins this Saturday and runs through April 15.