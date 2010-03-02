Vaddio ships UXHD converter, scaler

Vaddio has begun shipping the new UXHD CrossPoint, a dual-input, dual-output video format converter and scaler for HD-SDI and analog video signals.

The UXHD CrossPoint allows users to integrate analog video and SDI signals into Vaddios’ ProductionVIEW HD-SDI camera controller/switcher. It also can be used as a stand-alone video converter. The master control port runs via RS-232 and connects to third-party control systems, including those from AMX and Creston for complete access to the internal functions of the UXHD CrossPoint. In addition, a reference input for genlock is available to synchronize the SDI output to an external switcher. UXHD CrossPoint also can be used as a signal converter with a loop-through output.