V-Nova, Amlogic to Support MPEG-5 LCEVC on Amlogic SoCs

LONDON— V-Nova and Amlogic have announced a partnership to support MPEG-5 LCEVC on Amlogic SoCs. As part of the collaboration V-Nova and Amlogic are developing and deploying multiple implementations of the MPEG-5 LCEVC standard, for both the existing and future portfolio of Amlogic’s SoCs.

MPEG-5 LCEVC support provides the high levels of security, processing power, and efficiency required by operators and service providers for premium-quality content.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amlogic, bringing the benefits of MPEG-5 LCEVC to its cutting-edge SoCs and responding to market need," said Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova. "This collaboration is a significant step towards delivering superior video experiences while addressing the industry demand for more efficient solutions. Participating in Globo's TV 3.0 Paris games showcase highlights our shared commitment to innovation and the future of broadcasting."

V-Nova and Amlogic also announced they will participate in Globo’s non-commercial TV 3.0 Olympic showcase with an ongoing commitment from Amlogic to support upcoming chipsets for the roll-out of TV 3.0 in 2025.

The addition of MPEG-5 LCEVC to the capabilities of Amlogic's SoCs, underscores its commitment to advanced video decoding technology, and delivering state-of-the-art solutions to customers, the companies said.

MPEG-5 LCEVC is the latest MPEG and ISO standard. Instead of replacing existing codecs, LCEVC enhances them, reducing both the cost and energy consumption of the transcoding process by up to 70%. LCEVC is an addition rather than an alternative. It augments compression efficiency by up to 40%, with benefits that layer on top of existing methods to improve video compression.

“We pay particular attention to the needs and requests of our clients, and it is clear that LCEVC is gaining traction and adoption is increasing,” said James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic. “Amlogic takes pride in working together with V-Nova on the integration of MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC into our STB chipsets roadmap to support the rollout of TV 3.0 in Brazil as well as supporting the future rollout of streaming services worldwide”.