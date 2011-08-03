Utah Scientific to unveil embedded-audio signal processing for UTAH-400 routing switcher

At IBC2011, Utah Scientific will showcase new embedded-audio signal processing for its UTAH-400 series digital routing switchers.

The capability comes courtesy of a new line of I/O boards that rely on advanced field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology to perform signal processing. In the past five years, embedded audio has become the norm in media operations.

Embedded audio supports a more streamlined system overall, but its inflexibility can make it difficult to shuffle audio channels as needed in larger integrated facilities where quick changes to live feeds are common. Now Utah Scientific has built advanced signal processing into the router's I/O board, meaning it can deserialize and decode a signal into its component data streams without compromising the router's overall operational reliability. As a result, audio channels are shuffled automatically without an outboard device or manual intervention.

See Utah Scientific at IBC2011 Stand 2.B20.