Utah Scientific to Showcase the Dot.Box Family



Utah Scientific will be highlighting its extension of the Dot.Box family, a combined dual-channel master control and routing system.



The Dot.Box package, originally available with 32x32 and 64x64 router frames, is now available with a 144x144 frame. Both the Dot.Box 64 and 144 are wired for future expansion of inputs, outputs, and master control channels.



The Dot.Box packages consist of a Utah-400 HD/SD routing switcher with 32 inputs and 16 outputs and two MC-400 master control processor boards with MCP-400 master control panels.



The router incorporates dual power supplies and dual crosspoint/controller boards for added reliability. The two MC-400 processors are housed in the router frame with access to all 32 sources. The system also features internal logo keying and external key signal inputs, automatic EAS message presentation, video frame buffers on the master control video inputs and an independent MCP-400 physical control panel for each master control channel. Router control is handled by the company’s SoftPanel-2 virtual control panel system.



Utah Scientific will be at Booth N4511.



