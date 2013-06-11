Utah Scientific Outfits Missionary Training Center

SALT LAKE CITY —The Missionary Training Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has installed five UTAH-100/UDS routing switchers to link signals among all the facilities on its 19-building campus.



The new routing switchers replaced aging systems that did not supply enough inputs and outputs. They also enabled an upgrade to HD.



“Each week our campus receives several hundred new students who spend up to 12 weeks here preparing for their missionary service in a variety of classrooms and other settings, so we have a very busy A/V operation,” said Carlos Reina, manager of media installations and repair in the MTC’s technology department. “We also rely on 26 part-time student-employees who don't have much experience with professional-grade technology, so we needed a system that was intuitive to use yet responsive enough to route signals instantly.”



The technology department provides all of the A/V systems to support classroom teaching, online teaching, video conferencing, recording and distribution, in-house IPTV, in-house analog and digital cable channels, large group presentations, multi-language interpretation, online streaming and uplink for worldwide satellite distribution. The UTAH-100/UDS routing switchers provide MTC with interbuilding connectivity for overflow and redundancy.



The UTAH-100/UDS router met or exceeded MTC’s technical requirements for a new routing system. It can route signals immediately, with the ability to lock routes to prevent accidental changes. Its compact size and smaller HD-BNC connectors allow the maximum number of inputs and outputs per rack unit in MTC's crowded racks. Users can access the routers over the network from any computer without needing to install any software.



MTC plans to expand the campus, which will increase the number of sources and destinations that must interconnect, a situation in which the router’s capability will be especially helpful.



