Utah Scientific Names Bob Pennington Southeastern, Central U.S. Sales Manager

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific has appointed Bob Pennington as its southeastern and central regional sales manager, the company said this week.

Pennington will oversee sales and customer management in 15 states from central Florida, it said.

"As a former northeastern RSM who performed beyond goals and expectations, Bob's return to Utah Scientific is welcomed by all," said Barry Singer, vice president of sales at Utah Scientific. "Bob's knowledge of the industry, both technical and commercial, is key to his success. His acceptance of the RSM position is excellent timing, considering our year-over-year growth and planned progression."

Pennington is a current AVIXA and SMPTE chapter manager.

"As always, Utah Scientific has an outstanding reputation for not just its quality of products and services but also its innovative spirit," said Pennington. "To come back at such an opportune time in its history is such a great honor. I'm thrilled to reenter this amazing company as we continue to go beyond our customers' expectations in terms of care and professionalism."