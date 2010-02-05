Utah Scientific and Barco partner for integrated solution

Looking to offer customers a preconfigured, totally integrated routing and multiviewer solution, Utah Scientific has partnered with Barco to integrate Barco’s high-resolution multiviewers with Utah Scientific routing switchers. The combination will give operators a simple method for instantly identifying the status of multiple video sources in television and other video operations.

During the first phase of the agreement, Barco and Utah Scientific engineers developed the MV-Bridge, a hardware/software solution that integrates the control systems of the Barco SMV-116 multiviewer with Utah Scientific routing switchers to ensure seamless functionality for users.

Barco's 16-channel SMV-116 is a compact high-resolution multiviewer that includes a comprehensive set of standard features, including as many as 16 auto-sensing composite, SD, and HD (3G) inputs, as well as DVI-I video inputs (up to 1080p) for displaying schedules or important computer status information.

Utah Scientific routing switchers include the full range of analog, digital, and HDTV systems with integrated high-density frame sizes from 8 x 8 to 1056 x 1056 (including the 144 frame in 9RU, 288 frames in 16RU, and 528 frame in 20RU — all with 3Gb/s HD capability).