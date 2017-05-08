Utah Scientific Adds Two to Southeast Sales Team

George Wicker

SALT LAKE CITY—The duo of George Wicker and Brett Benson will now serve as the U.S. Southeast regional sales managers for Utah Scientific, per the company’s press release. Wicker and Benson will be responsible for leading all direct sales activities and partner relationships throughout the region that covers Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida.

Wicker returns to Utah Scientific after previously serving as the company’s Southeast regional sales manager in the 1990s. Since leaving Utah Scientific he has worked for ACS Solutions, ADC, Harris Broadcast and U.S. JVC Corp. He is also a member of the board of managers for the SMPTE Southern Region.

Brett Benson

Benson joins the Utah Scientific team after most recently serving as the chief meteorologist for KTSU Fox 13 in Salt Lake City. He has previous sales experience as a Southeast regional sales manager for Weather Central in Madison, Wisc. He has also served as general manager and chief engineer for Park City Television.

Wicker and Benson will report to Tom Harmon, Utah Scientific’s president and CEO.