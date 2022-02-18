U.S. to Add 104 million SVOD Subs by 2027
Netflix will only add 2M subs, with HBO Max, Paramount+ and Disney+ will see the biggest gains
LONDON—A new forecast from Digital TV Research is predicting that gross SVOD subscriptions in the U.S. will climb from 354 million at the end of 2021 to 458 million in 2027, when about 86% of TV households will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform.
In 2027, the average SVOD household will pay for 4.37 SVOD platforms.
The forecast is for SVOD services offering movies, linear channels and TV episodes but excludes sports and other types of services.
In terms of capturing a share of the 104 million new SVOD subs, Digital TV research is predicting that Netflix will only add 2 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 while newer platforms such as Disney+ (12 million additions), Paramount+ (an extra 26 million) and HBO Max (up by 31 million) will be the big gainers.
“Some claimed recently that the US SVOD market was at a saturation point,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “Although we expect some deceleration for more established players, there is still plenty of growth to be had for the younger platforms such as Disney+, Paramount+ and HBO Max.”
