Univision Joins Project OAR for Addressable Advertising Development

MIAMI—Univision has announced that it is joining Project OAR, which is made up of U.S. media companies and focused on establishing a common technology for dynamic, addressable TV advertising.

Project OAR tests measurement and technical specifications of the OAR (Open Addressable Ready) standard for management and delivery of addressable ads. In the second half of 2020, it launched market trials for linear and on-demand formats on smart TVs.

Univision has been tapped to serve on Project OAR’s Steering Committee, which works to create a standard by which all parties in the TV ecosystem can collaborate and unite on addressable advertising. Other Steering Committee members include AMC Networks, Comcast NBCUniversal, Disney, Discovery, Comcast’s FreeWheel, Fox, Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Xandar and Vizio.

“As we continue to evolve the company under new leadership, Univision is proud to join Project OAR and to work with such preeminent media companies to meet the needs of brand partners in a changing media landscape,” says Donna Speciale, president of Advertising Sales and Marketing for Univision. “Together as an industry, we are helping to advance addressable TV advertising, deliver relevant experiences for all consumer audiences and present new advertising opportunities for marketers.”

As part of Project OAR, Univision can provide new ad products across its Spanish-language TV portfolio, which includes its traditional broadcast networks, cable networks and like soon its planned streaming service, PrendeTV.