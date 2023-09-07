Ultra HD Forum To Present Efficient, Sustainable UHD At IBC2023

FREMONT, Calif.—The Ultra HD Forum will present three demonstration pods, including an emphasis on efficient delivery of HDR and SDR, especially for live events, during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The demos, supported by BBC, InterDigital, KPN, LGE and Ross Video, will examine:

Efficient, sustainable Ultra HD: The forum will spotlight single-master workflows for SDR/HDR with an emphasis on maintaining creative intent across HDR, SDR, UHD and HD.

Energy conservation: The demo will spotlight a brightness algorithm that promises up to 30% screen energy savings. There will also be discussion of the effect of ambient light and the choice of SDR and HDR on energy usage.

The Ultra HD forum also made several other announcements during the runup to the convention, including:

The Ultra HD Forum Sustainability Working Group is working with industry initiatives to ensure Ultra HD technologies are considered fairly and collaborating with groups, such as the Greening of Streaming.

Collaboration with DASH-IF with the forum contributing its watermarking API to DASH-IF. It is referenced in “DASH-IF Forensic A/B Watermarking v1.0.0,” which has been released as ETSI publication TS 104 002 .

. The forum’s Broadcast Subgroup has expanded its signaling methodology to prompt displays into the appropriate mode for different types of content.

An HTML version (Version 3.1) of the UHD Forum’s guidelines, segmented into nine “Rainbow Books,” will debut at IBC2023.

The forum’s latest service tracker update , which includes 250 customer-centric Ultra HD services, spotlights ATSC.

See the Ultra HD Forum at IBC2023 Stand 10.C09.