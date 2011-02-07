UK viewers get new option for streaming TV online

The online TV streaming service SeeSaw, from broadcaster Arqiva, is now available on TVs via the Boxee set-top box, following a deal between the two companies. SeeSaw works like the BBC iPlayer, providing access to content from BBC channels Channel 4 and Channel Five and funded either by subscription or by advertising. There is also a rental service for on-demand titles, including episodes or whole series. The Boxee platform supports broadband-connected PCs or MACs by loading the software and direct connection of HDTVs via a dedicated box now available to SeeSaw customers. This is the first time that SeeSaw content has been available directly on a TV-connected set-top box rather than through a Web browser, enabling viewers to access catch-up services. Currently, Virgin Media, the UK’s dominant cable TV operator, offers catch-up services including BBC iPlayer as part of its basic subscription, so Arqiva now offers an alternative service with an effectively free-to-air option paid for by adverts.