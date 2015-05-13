UK Elections Coverage Gets Boost From SIS LIVE

MILTON KEYENS, ENGLAND – U.K. news broadcasters cast their vote for SIS LIVE to help provide coverage of the hectic 2015 general elections. With set-ups in 40 locations all over England, Scotland and Wales, SIS LIVE was able to offer connectivity to major broadcasters, including the BBC, Sky News, ITV, ITN and STV.

SIS Live Drive Force

SIS LIVE is a broadcast connectivity supplier that operates fiber and satellite networks that include global distribution, streaming services and IP provision. It employed 70 satellite uplink vehicles, many of which used the company’s automated DriveForce uplink system, and provided 550 MHz of Ku and Ka band satellite capacity on four different satellites to help provide coverage throughout key election areas.

The Milton Keyens-based company also supported six-weeks of build-up coverage for broadcasters.