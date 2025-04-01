UFL Goes Global with DAZN Deal

LONDON and NEW YORK—The United Football League (UFL) has signed a new global partnership with sports broadcaster DAZN to broadcast every game of the UFL’s 2025 season.

The UFL, which was formed by the merger of the XFL and the United States Football League began its second season March 28. Broadcast coverage of the league in the U.S. is shared by Fox Sports and ABC/ESPN. Extending coverage to DAZN means the UFL will now be seen in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, China, Sub-Saharan Africa and Canada, in addition to the U.S.

(Read: ESPN, Fox Sports Kick Off UFL Coverage With New Production Technologies)

The 2025 season kicked off last weekend with a match-up featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks, which averaged 690,000 viewers. The seaon will conclude after 10 weeks of the regular season and two weeks of the postseason with the 2025 UFL Championship Game on June 14.

The league features eight teams – four former USFL and four former XFL teams. The USFL Conference is made up of the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference includes the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks.

With DAZN, UFL will be available in over 200 markets, across multiple internet-enabled devices and distribution channels. DAZN say the flexibility and robustness of its platform enables live and on-demand content to be streamed at scale, while also providing the capability to localize in key markets.

DAZN also offers the NFL as the global home of the NFL Game Pass and is the only place for fans (outside the U.S. and China) to watch every NFL game. Fans of American football around the world can also watch the European League of Football (ELF) with DAZN’s new ELF Game Pass. Moreover, DAZN offers free content from some of the world’s most exciting sports properties including the FIFA Club World Cup, LIV Golf, E1 and more.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The United Football League is proud to join DAZN’s world-class lineup of sports offerings, said Wendy Bass, Executive Vice President, Business Operations & Administration. "This league is focused on expanding the global footprint of American football and DAZN is the perfect partner to help us reach that goal.”

"DAZN’s dedicated audience of sports fans already enjoys a wide range of American Football content on our platform," said Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO. "Our partnership with the United Football League is an exciting extension of this portfolio and will support the growth of this sport’s reach worldwide. DAZN’s is committed to creating the ultimate destination for sports entertainment, and offering the United Football League’s 2025 season to fans for free aligns with this ambition.”