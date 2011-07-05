Ubiquity Broadcasting Unveils 3D Production Facility



IRVINE, CALIF.: Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp. announced today that its 30,000-square-foot 3D digital production facility is fully operational. Located in the heart of Irvine’s Research Park and Spectrum Center, where the I-405 and I-5 freeways converge, Ubiquity’s facility “sits at the epicenter of economic activity in Orange County,” the company said. The facility has three separate sound stages, multiple edit suites, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, hair salon and green room.



Ubiquity Studios feature equipment from Sony, including the new 4K Cine Alta F23, as well as cameras from Sony, Canon, and Red. The studios feature professional lighting with 400-plus amps per studio and are fully air-conditioned with whisper quiet noise reduction. The three stages feature 30-foot ceilings, green, blue and white infinity walls, elephant doors for vehicle shoots, cranes and grip trucks and secure parking. The facility features multiple edit bays connected by a high-speed fiber channel network with a high capacity SAN + RAID architecture as well as a well appointed viewing center for producers and executives.



Future expansion plans include a 4K 3D Digital Projection system and in-house commercial quality theater with banked seating and a cinema-quality screen for showcasing and premiering commercials, music videos, live events and digital and 3D feature films. Leading action sports brands have recently shot a series of commercials in the 3D studio, Ubiquity said.



