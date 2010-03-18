Twentieth Century Fox TV chairmen to speak at 2010 NAB Show

Ever wonder what goes on inside the minds of executives responsible for some of the biggest blockbusters on TV? The 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas April 12-15 will give you a glimpse.

On Monday, April 12, Twentieth Century Fox Television (TCFTV) Chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden will participate in a keynote conversation moderated by Los Angeles Times reporter Joe Flint.

The conversation will focus on how they’ve built their company into a powerhouse and the challenges and opportunities confronting media companies.

Walden and Newman were named presidents of TCFTV in 1999 and were promoted to chairmen of the studio in 2007. Together they have led the studio to success across all media, from broadcast and cable TV to syndication, mobile, broadband and beyond.

The pair recently delivered three of the biggest hits of the season to FOX and ABC with Ryan Murphy's "Glee," Seth MacFarlane's "The Cleveland Show" and Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd's "Modern Family." Their "Sons of Anarchy," co-produced with FX Productions, exploded in its second season to become the No. 1 rated series among young adults in all of basic cable.