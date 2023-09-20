TVU Networks to Demo New TVU Search Adobe Premiere Pro Plug-In at NAB NY

CUPERTINO, Calif.—TVU Networks has joined the Adobe Video Solution Partner Program and released a new Premiere Pro plug-in that gives users access to TVU Search from within the editing application, the company said today.

Live and archived video sources are directly available for import into a Premiere Pro editing session with the new plug-in, which the company will demonstrate during NAB New York 2023 , Oct. 24-26, at the Javits Center in Manhattan, TVU Networks said.

Rather than requiring time-consuming manual searches, editors can use the plug-in to locate desired video content in seconds, easily clip it and transfer it immediately to Premiere Pro without leaving their creative canvas or application, it said.

TVU Search, a cloud-based tool, relies on AI-driven algorithms and automation to transform the process of searching for the right content. Able to ingest nearly any live video source, TVU Search analyzes and indexes video content in real-time upon ingest and enables users to pinpoint the specific content needed using an intuitive interface, it said.

The plug-in presents Premiere Pro users with an extensive array of tools, including speech-to-text transcripts, integrated player tools with shortcut keys, quick transcript export and easy mark-in/mark-out timecode configurations, to create video clips. Multiple users in multiple locations can use TVU Search to access the same content at the same time, it said.

The ability of TVU Search to reduce content search time dramatically offers an advantage to news and sports producers of broadcast, OTT and social media content who require quick turnaround times to build audience and ultimately revenue, the company said.

Having already transformed many live ingest newsroom workflows, TVU Search as a plug-in for Premiere Pro offers users of the Adobe editing solution the same ability to search for the very latest live content to drop into their editing timeline, it said.

“Adobe Premiere Pro is recognized as the industry standard with it comes to video editing,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen. “Users of the program will now be able to find exactly the content they need for their video projects and bring it directly to their production without ever having to leave the Adobe Premiere Pro interface.

“In addition to saving time and effort, TVU Search will expand content discovery for users allowing them to crate more compelling video projects faster and easier using AI and automation technology.”

See TVU Search at NAB NY booth 542.