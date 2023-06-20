TVU Networks Readies For 2024 Summer Olympics

BARCELONA—TVU Networks will support customers covering the 2024 Summer Olympics taking place at 35 venues throughout France and Tahiti with its cloud-based live video production tools and dedicated tech support onsite and remotely, the company said.

TVU saw more than a 245% increase in the number of hours logged across its cloud product portfolio during coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar compared to the cloud hours used dedicated to coverage of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Beijing Winter Olympics combined, it said.

A variety of TVU IP and cloud-based remote production solutions will be used to cover the Paris Summer Games, July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. They include TVU RPS One for portable hybrid REMI; TVU Producer for professional cloud production; TVU RPS and TVU RPS Link Encoder for synchronized multi-camera IP remote production; and TVU Remote Commentator for synchronized on-air audio commentaries, the company said.

The company’s production tools will be available on a rental basis depending on the specific needs of users, it said.

TVU Networks tools are also available for other production- and distribution-related tasks. TVU Search is an AI-driven tool offering cloud-native ingest, indexing, search and clipping to help storytellers locate specific content quickly from a large volume of recorded and live video, it said.

TVU Channel is a user-friendly service to create, manage and monetize live channels across various platforms, including connected TV, OTA and OTT. For the Summer Olympics, users can leverage TVU Channel to launch dedicated channels for event coverage, it said.

TVU Networks also will make its TVU One 5G cellular transmitters available to broadcasters for coverage of the event. The transmitter, which supports 1080p and 4K HDR with sub-second latency, leverages TVU’s patented IS+ technology for resilience and bandwidth efficiency, it said.

A dedicated support team of experts will be available before, during and after the event to help the company’s customers with equipment pickup and setup as well as to answer technical questions. In addition to the onsite support staff, the company will offer 24/7 remote tech support during the event, it said.

"TVU Networks is excited to be a part of next year’s Summer Games and to support our customers in their coverage of this iconic global event," said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen. "With our cloud-based remote production ecosystem, AI-driven TVU Search, and experienced equipment rental process, we are confident that broadcasters will have the tools they need to deliver captivating coverage onsite and remotely. Our dedicated technical support teams are committed to providing any assistance to our customers, ensuring their success throughout the event."