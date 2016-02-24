TVU Networks Open Sao Paulo Office

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks is expanding its presence as the company has announced the opening of an office in Sao Paulo. The company has also hired Claudio Frugis as its South American sales director.

Claudio Frugis

Frugis will work out of the Sao Paulo office will help serve TVU’s Latin America customers on their needs for IP-based video technology. A 35-year veteran of the industry, Frugis previously worked for Advantech Wireless as its sales vice president in the Brazilian market, as well as intelligent network and data communications manager for Ericsson.

In addition, the new Sao Paulo office will provide customer support for media companies that will use TVU equipment for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

TVU Networks is a provider of live mobile IP newsgathering systems based in Mountain View, Calif.