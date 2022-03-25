TVU Networks Offers Free Feed Of 24/7 United News Channel From Ukraine

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks is offering a free, 24/7 live feed from Ukraine’s news media via TVU Search, the company’s AI-based search engine from live broadcasts, it said today.

The content from Ukraine is available immediately and can be viewed online . TVU customers may use live and downloaded content over the air and distribute it via other platforms. Viewing content is free to non-TVU customers, the company said.

Ukrainian media companies are working together to broadcast a single newscast called “United News.” It provides round-the-clock news and information, including live reports, in real time to Ukrainian citizens and the world about developments in the war with Russia. The four largest Ukrainian media groups, including 1 + 1 media, StarLightMedia, Media Group Ukraine and Inter Media Group, are contributing content and collaborating on the ad hoc channel.

The media groups are taking turns providing uninterrupted information on the conflict. Others joining the broadcast include the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Office of the President of Ukraine and other government agencies, TVU Networks said.